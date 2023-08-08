Hazara Province Movement leaders resent delay in legislation

ISLAMABAD: The leaders of the Province Hazara Movement (PHM) have expressed serious reservations over continuous delay in passage of a bill to provide for creation of Hazara province.
In a statement, the chairman of PHM Sardar Muhammad Yousuf, federal minister Senator Talha Mahmood and central coordinator Professor Sajjad Qamar said that continuous delay in passage of required legislation was creating resentment among people of Hazara.
Professor Sajjad Qamar said that the PMLN Senator Pir Sabir Shah moved the bill titled the Constitution (Amendment) Bill, 2023 in the Senate on Monday but it was deferred.
He said the Senate Chairman deferred the bill saying that only 60 members were present in the House whereas passage of the constitutional amendment required support of two-third majority.
