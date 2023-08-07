No protest anywhere after Imran’s arrest: Marriyum

Federal Minister for Information Marriyum Aurangzeb addresses a press conference on August 18, 2022 — PID

KARACHI: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb has said that cases cannot be avoided by dodging the law, evading the courts and attacking national institutions.

“Peaceful protest is a democratic right of any political party or worker, but no protesters came out on the arrest of chairman PTI as people cannot be fooled every time, courts are there”, she said during an interview with BBC on Sunday.

Marriyum Aurangzeb has held out the assurance that the government will not complete the process of legislating the Pemra (Amendment) Bill-2023 till objections to the proposed law aimed at regulating the country’s electronic media are not removed.

The Federal Information Minister stated this while talking to media persons during her visit to Karachi Press Club on Sunday. She informed media persons that a lengthy process lasting 12 months had been involved in the preparation of the Pemra (Amendment) Bill-2023. The federal minister said that she always took the criticism in a very constructive manner.

Aurangzeb told media persons that the proposed legislation after its passage from the National Assembly was being considered by the Senate Standing Committee on Information and Broadcasting. She said the new bill in question belonged to the media. She mentioned that the original legislation of Pemra Ordinance-2002 had been imposed during the dictatorial regime in the country. She mentioned that during the past regime of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), the right to free speech in the country had been trampled upon while the journalists and the political opponents didn’t have freedom of expression.

To a question, she said that general elections in the country had to be held within three months after the present government will complete its constitutional term on August 9.

She told media persons that the Election Commission was responsible to conduct the general polls in the country as it had started preparations for the purpose.

Answering another question, the federal information minister said that it was the constitutional duty of the prime minister and Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly to mutually appoint the caretaker chief executive of the country. She said the process of consultation was on in this regard as whatever would be the decision would be made public.

While answering a query regarding the census results, the federal information minister said the Council of Common Interests (CCI) met the other days with PM Shehbaz Sharif in the chair and attended by chief ministers of all the provinces and representatives of all the government’s coalition partners. She informed the journalists that the CCI session had unanimously approved the results of the recently concluded digital census held in the country.

She said that the newly established Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) had been established by the government with the purpose of providing a one-window mechanism to facilitate prospective foreign investors.

She said that such mechanisms were present all over the world for facilitating foreign direct investment. Marriyum Aurangzeb said the PM by forming the SIFC had gathered on one platform all the agencies relevant to the process of investment. She nullified the reports that land was being handed over to foreign investors under the system of SIFC. She said that a digital web portal would be established on investment affairs related to five sectors. She said the general public would have access to the proposed portal for getting any information about the incoming foreign investment.

She told journalists that many Western and regional countries including Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Iran, Iraq, and UAE, used similar mechanisms for attracting foreign investments.

To a question, she said that Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) would go to the public in the next general elections under the leadership of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif.

She recalled that Nawaz Sharif had made the country’s defence invincible, laid the networks of roads and motorways in the country, generated 14,000 Megawatts of additional electricity, and also launched the CPEC project.

She said that the Pakistani nation had the ability to differentiate among the acts of development, destruction, and intrigue. She blamed the previous regime of PTI for the unprecedented hike in the prices of essential commodities in the country.

To a query, she said the appointment of caretaker PM was a constitutional responsibility of the prime minister and the Opposition Leader, and the people would be informed as soon as the names for the purpose would be finalized.

The minister expressed the confidence that the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PMLN) would be victorious in the next general elections under the leadership of former prime minister Mian Mohammed Nawaz Sharif. She said that Gwadar was part of the country and the economic progress relied on the ports.

Marriyum Aurangzeb said that the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project was stopped by the previous government and it was restored by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif soon after coming into the power. She said that the coalition government made the extensive efforts to chart the country on the path of progress and economic stability.

The minister said former prime minister Mohammed Nawaz Sharif said goodbye to International Monetary Fund (IMF) in 2016 but the previous government signed the agreement again and then violated and suspended it for political gains.

She said the coalition government after coming into power re-negotiated the deal and reached a 9-month standby agreement with the IMF to save the country from default. At the outset of press conference, the minister expressed her grief over the train accident took place near Nawabshah on Sunday. She prayed to the Almighty to rest the departed souls in the eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved families to bear irreparable loss.