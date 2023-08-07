Prayer leader held for ‘molesting’ student

PESHAWAR: The police have lodged a case against a prayer leader in Tajabad area of the provincial capital for allegedly sexually assaulting a young student.
The accused was arrested after registration of the case. The father of the five-year-old boy told police that the condition of his son deteriorated after the prayer leader, Ibrahim, assaulted him in the basement of the mosque. He said he had to take the kid to hospital for treatment.
