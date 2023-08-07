In recent years, many of our people, particularly young professionals, have emigrated abroad in search of better employment opportunities and standard of living. In order to stem the tide of educated professionals leaving Pakistan, we must prioritize economic reforms, attract investment and create a favourable business environment that leads to more job opportunities. Additionally, investing in skill development programmes and aligning education with industry needs will enhance employment prospects for young professionals. Supporting small and medium-sized enterprises and fostering good governance practices are also crucial in addressing unemployment and creating a conducive business environment.
Syed Rehan Shah
Karachi
No amount of high-sounding measures are going to solve our economic problems unless we seriously start to pursue a...
Cheating has become a systematic problem in our education system. The lack of resources and infrastructure to catch...
July 2023 is reportedly set to become the world’s hottest month on record. Temperatures in Europe, where summers...
Our country has a plethora of laws and regulations, covering just about every matter one can think of. However, the...
It is ironic that Karachi is known as ‘the city of lights’, given the long hours of loadshedding that it...
This summer, I travelled to Gilgit-Baltistan for my vacation. I found that the broadband services in the region were...