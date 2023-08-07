In recent years, many of our people, particularly young professionals, have emigrated abroad in search of better employment opportunities and standard of living. In order to stem the tide of educated professionals leaving Pakistan, we must prioritize economic reforms, attract investment and create a favourable business environment that leads to more job opportunities. Additionally, investing in skill development programmes and aligning education with industry needs will enhance employment prospects for young professionals. Supporting small and medium-sized enterprises and fostering good governance practices are also crucial in addressing unemployment and creating a conducive business environment.

Syed Rehan Shah

Karachi