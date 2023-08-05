PM Shehbaz Sharif photographed on December 13, 2022. PID

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Friday said the nation would never forget the sacrifices of its martyrs.

In a message on the Police Martyrs’ Day, he said the whole nation paid tribute to their dutiful countrymen who rendered sacrifices to protect the lives and properties of citizens.

He said just like the armed forces, the police personnel also left no stone unturned to thwart the nefarious designs of enemies.

“On this day, we salute all of our sons and daughters and their respective families for their services to the country,” he remarked.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Friday inaugurated the National Aerospace Science and Technology Park (NASTP) established with collaboration among the government, international companies and private sector.

Speaking at the inaugural ceremony, he appreciated the leadership of Pakistan Air Force for initiating the project, which augured well for activities related to the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC).

Addressing the launching ceremony of “Salam Pakistan” brand and e-portal, the prime minister Friday said being rich in immense scenic beauty, particularly the Northern Areas, Pakistan could turn these resources into a great opportunity.

The prime minister said Pakistan was a great place for promoting tourism and cultural heritage. He instructed his Advisor Aoun Chaudhry to do maximum efforts to promote tourism, though the government was about to complete its term very soon.

The prime minister instructed the advisor as well as the government officers not only to interact with their counterparts but also with those countries which had excelled in tourism, cultural heritage and other fields.

“Our country is blessed by Allah Almighty with great natural resources of scenic beauty all over Northern Areas, which can be converted into a great opportunity,” he remarked.