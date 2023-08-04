Power generation policy extended in GB

Skardu: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has taken a significant step in the energy sector by extending the Power Generation Policy 2015 and the Private Power Infrastructure Board Act 2012 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

In an official letter issued by the Principal Secretary of the Prime Minister of Pakistan, Syed Tauqeer Shah, it was announced that the prime minister has approved the extension of the power generation policy of the government of Pakistan and the Private Power Infrastructure Board (PPIB) as chairman of the Gilgit-Baltistan Council.