Power generation policy extended in GB

Skardu: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has taken a significant step in the energy sector by extending the Power Generation Policy 2015 and the Private Power Infrastructure Board Act 2012 in Gilgit-Baltistan.
In an official letter issued by the Principal Secretary of the Prime Minister of Pakistan, Syed Tauqeer Shah, it was announced that the prime minister has approved the extension of the power generation policy of the government of Pakistan and the Private Power Infrastructure Board (PPIB) as chairman of the Gilgit-Baltistan Council.
ISLAMABAD: The British High Commission has urged students from Pakistan to apply for UK visas as soon as possible...
KHAR: A youth organization on Thursday asked the government to probe the incident of recent suicide bombing and...
LAHORE: The officers and staff of the Punjab Information Commission have refused to work in protest against the lack...
ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Water Resources Syed Khursheed Ahmad Shah has said the elections in three months are...
ISLAMABAD: Supreme Court judge Justice Mazahir Ali Akbar Naqvi has termed the misconduct complaint, filed against him...
KARACHI: A man, who was the father of three children, was stabbed to death in the Korangi area on Thursday.Police said...