ECP organises media workshop on responsible reporting

PESHAWAR: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) organized a one-day media workshop under the theme “Responsible Reporting for Peaceful and Inclusive Elections” in a local hotel at Swat on Thursday.
The guest speaker was Dr. Jamaluddin, head of the Department of Journalism and Mass Communication, University of Swat, while Regional Election Commissioner Swat Fazal Hakeem presided over the session.
The purpose of the media training workshop was the orientation of reporters on election laws and various election-related activities, spread of false news, misinformation, misleading news, and hate speech in the election through mainstream media and social media and to educate marginalized sections, women, the role of media in improving the inclusion of transgender, the elderly, persons with disabilities and minorities, the responsibility of professional media regarding the code of conduct and prevention of violations were discussed.
