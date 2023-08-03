Govt urged to build small dams to save orchards in Lower SW

WANA: Wana Welfare Association (Wawa) has asked the government to facilitate the area’s farmers and ensure availability of water in South Waziristan tribal district, otherwise agriculture is on the verge of extinction in the area.

Wawa general secretary Jalal Wazir said that 90 percent of the population of the region was dependent on agriculture, but the sector had been facing a host of problems.He said there was no water available in many areas and it would seriously harm orchards and farms.

“The problem is that our government and elected representatives have other priorities, not agriculture. Wawa has conducted a survey in the upper Wana areas and identified 46 feasible sites for dams with the consultations of the community,” he added

He said Wawa ran a drive and got Rs800 million approved from the former PTI government in the province but the plan was ignored by the local elected representatives. Jalal Wazir said that had the dams been built, the longstanding problem would have been solved.

“If we build dams, water will be restored. There is a whole system of irrigation, but the problem is that the water table has been lowering with passage of time,” he added.Jalal Wazir said that the government and elected representatives must focus on the agriculture issue as a priority, for which dams should be constructed.

“If people need beautiful fruit gardens, pleasant climate and livelihood sources in Lower South Waziristan, it is a need to build dams, for which everyone should raise their voice, otherwise Waziristan will turn dry and lose its fruit and crops,” he added.