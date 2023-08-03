PBA welcomes amendments to Pemra Act 2023

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Broadcasters Association (PBA) has welcomed amendments to the Pemra Act 2023 and specially referred to the industry’s long-standing issues of defining fake news, AGAR, delay in payment of salaries to employees, rationalisation of FM Radio/Television renewal fee, relaxation in restrictions on advertising limits, etc. A press release, issued by PBA Executive Director Muhammad Ali Butt here on Wednesday, expressed its gratitude to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb for not only understanding the genuine problems being faced by the industry but also actively playing their role for their resolution.