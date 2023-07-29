Concerns over PMDC’s online registration for MDCAT

LAHORE: Students intending to apply for the Medical and Dental Colleges Admission Test (MDCAT 2023) have raised concerns about issues in PMDC’s online registration system before the deadline with a single fee, which may lead to additional financial burden and jeopardise their chances of appearing for the test.

The online registration for MDCAT 2023 was scheduled to begin on July 17, 2023, with the last date to apply set as July 31, 2023. The deadline for a late fee was extended to August 7, 2023. The Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC) announced that the MDCAT would be conducted on August 27, 2023.

Students have complained that PMDC has only engaged one bank, MCB, for the online registration process. Additionally, the digital button for online fee submission has been disabled, and MCB branches are reportedly not accepting fee challans due to PMDC data not reflecting in their records.

Moreover, students pointed out that PMDC did not consider the three-day public holidays from July 28 to 30, which were observed on account of Ashura, before setting the deadline for submission with a single fee on July 31.

A source from the University of Health Sciences (UHS), Lahore, said that students might face issues with online registration due to internet shutdowns in various areas during the Ashura holidays. The source suggested that PMDC should have involved more banks for online registration or allowed physical submission of fee challans through other means like Easypaisa and Jazzcash, as other universities conducting entry tests have done.

The delay in the notification of the admitting university from the federal government has prompted PMDC to allow all candidates to change their venue, admitting university, or make any other necessary changes in the registration portal for MDCAT 2023. This option will be available for 48 hours on August 6 and 7, 2023.

PMDC spokesperson Hina Shaukat clarified that there is no plan to extend the deadline for MDCAT registration with a single fee, but students can apply with a late fee until August 7, 2023. She acknowledged that due to Ashura, some areas might experience slow internet, but candidates can opt to pay through credit or debit card during the holidays to ensure timely fee submission.

The spokesperson reassured that the IT and examination departments are working diligently and will be available during holidays to address candidates’ issues. She emphasised that MCB has an extensive branch network, making it convenient for students to submit fees.

The details of the universities conducting MDCAT 2023 and their venues in all provinces can be found on the PM&DC website. The examination will be conducted nationally and internationally through admitting universities in various regions, with the MDCAT result of one province being valid for the entire country. Candidates were directed to choose their conducting university or make changes within the specified 48-hour period on August 6 and 7, 2023.