Mayor visits procession route, assures mourners of support

Karachi Mayor Barrister Murtaza Wahab on Friday visited the route fixed for mourners to take during their 9th and 10th Muharram processions, including the Nishtar Park (the starting point) and the Hussainian Iranian Imambargah in Kharadar (the end point).

Wahab assured mourners of all the support. Sindh Solid Waste Management Board (SSWMB) Managing Director Syed Imtiaz Ali Shah, Karachi police chief Javed Alam Odho and other officials accompanied the mayor on the occasion. The mayor also met with Shia clergy and assured them of making the best arrangements as far as his role is concerned. The mourners also appreciated the cleanliness measures taken by the SSWMB for the procession.

Wahab said Muharram is a sacred month, and facilitating mourners is their foremost priority. He said that all municipal officials and departments are working in complete coordination, and would provide all assistance for the Muharram processions. SSWMB MD Shah said that all the officials are working in coordination with the administrations of all the processions and imambargahs for providing a better service as far as their part is concerned.

He said that their teams are deployed around imambargahs and mosques for cleanliness measures, adding that they are busy making sure that the streets remain clean, for which they are spraying water and limestone on roads.

The chief of the solid waste management board also said that a relief camp has been established near the Radio Pakistan building in order to facilitate the participants of the processions. He said that even during the processions the SSWMB staff would pick up garbage. He also said their complaint centres and their helpline number 1128 are functional round the clock.