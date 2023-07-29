Silent victims

Besides the challenges of economic and political uncertainty, Pakistan has another crisis to deal with – human trafficking. As the country grapples with one challenge after another, its vulnerable citizens find themselves at the mercy of ruthless traffickers.

Unstable economies and corrupt systems turn these vulnerable people into defenceless prey. With rising poverty, unemployment, and inequalities, Pakistan has become a breeding ground for modern-day slavery. People’s desperation urges them to conceal the horrors they face and continue to live a life of exploitation. This is especially so for women and children.

The escalating risks of trafficking in Pakistan are evident from an increase in trafficking victims. In 2022, the government of Pakistan reported a staggering 35,309 trafficking victims, compared to 21,253 victims in 2021 – a significant increase of over 14,000 victims. Traffickers continue to thrive here due to corruption and lax enforcement by law-enforcement agencies.

Pakistan ranks eighth out of 167 countries in terms of the prevalence of modern-day slavery. Several factors contribute to this alarming situation, including a high unemployment rate, increasing cost of living, poverty, illiteracy, and worsening economic conditions. These conditions create a breeding ground for internal trafficking. Notably, it is estimated that around 1.5 million children are homeless, mostly in Karachi, making them highly vulnerable to kidnapping, abduction and trafficking.

The Global Report on Trafficking in Persons 2022 reveals that approximately 1.0 million people enter the labour market in Pakistan each year. However, the limited absorption capacity of the labour market means that over half of these new entrants struggle to find jobs. The influx of trafficked workforce into an already saturated market further exacerbates the situation, making it imperative to address this crisis urgently.

Human trafficking is a grave issue that affects the entire South Asian region, not only Pakistan. The staggering statistics from the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime paint a distressing picture, revealing that over 150,000 people are trafficked annually in South Asia. Among the victims, women and girls bear the brunt, accounting for 44 per cent and 21 per cent respectively.

The cruel reality of trafficking encompasses various forms of exploitation, with forced labour, sexual exploitation, and forced marriage being the most prevalent in the region. Behind these numbers lie countless lives torn apart, dreams shattered and futures stolen.

Evidence of robust law-making and national efforts to combat human trafficking is visible in Pakistan. In recent years, the country has implemented various laws targeting sex and labour trafficking. For instance, the 2018 Prevention of Trafficking in Persons Act (PTPA) was amended to criminalize both sex and labour trafficking.

Perpetrators can face penalties including imprisonment up to seven years and a fine of up to Rs1 million for trafficking involving adult male victims. In cases involving adult women or child victims, the penalties can reach imprisonment up to ten years and a fine of up to Rs1 million.

To address human trafficking comprehensively, the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) serves as the government’s lead reporting and coordinating entity. The FIA has dedicated field offices in each provincial headquarters solely focused on trafficking matters. While the agency concentrates on transnational crimes, the provincial police typically handle domestic human trafficking cases.

In a significant step towards international collaboration, Pakistan acceded to the UN Trafficking in Persons Protocol in November 2022. At the national level, the government established the National Coordination Committee on Trafficking in Persons in 2022, chaired by the interior minister. The committee has so far held three federal-level meetings to address trafficking issues effectively.

Moving forward, it is essential for the government of Pakistan to establish a national hotline in partnership with civil society. This will facilitate reporting of trafficking crimes and provide crucial victim assistance and referral services, strengthening the nation’s fight against human trafficking. Through these collective efforts, Pakistan aims to combat this heinous crime and protect the rights and wellbeing of its citizens.

Provincial governments must train police, labour inspectors, and social services to systematically and proactively identify trafficking victims. Ensuring victims are not penalized solely for unlawful acts committed as a direct result of being trafficked is crucial as well.

We must also enhance cooperation and coordination between law-enforcement agencies, non-government organizations and relevant stakeholders to combat human trafficking effectively. Such collaboration can ensure a comprehensive response to the issue.

On World Day Against Human Trafficking – which will be observed tomorrow (July 30) – it is crucial to reflect on the rising risks of trafficking and its devastating impact on individuals and societies. Pakistan must prioritize the implementation of measures to combat human trafficking effectively.

By addressing corruption, increasing prosecutions, and proactively identifying and assisting victims, Pakistan can take significant steps towards eradicating this grave violation of human rights. Together, we can create a safer, more just world for everyone, free from the scourge of human trafficking.

Amidst this turmoil, it is imperative to shine a light on this silent crisis. Together, we must raise our voices and break the chains that bind innocent lives. As we fight for economic stability and political reform, let us not forget those whose dreams have been stolen, and futures shattered.

The time to act is now – to rescue, protect, and empower. By uniting against human trafficking, we can ignite hope in the darkest corners of Pakistan and pave the way for a brighter, more just future. Let us stand as one against this scourge, dismantling the shadows and illuminating a path towards freedom.

The writer is a member of the Sindh Assembly.