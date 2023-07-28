‘TechCon Peshawar’ : Industrial opportunities on tech landscape highlighted

PESHAWAR: "TechCon Peshawar" on Thursday brought together industry leaders, startups, and tech enthusiasts.

The event was organized by Youth International Conclave (YIC) in collaboration with Be Oner and Ain Consulting.

A press release said the event served as a melting pot of ideas, innovations, and collaborations, propelling the industry and tech ecosystem of Peshawar to new heights.

Umar Farooq Gul serves as the president of YIC which is dedicated to connecting youth, industry leaders, and startups to create meaningful change in Pakistan's tech landscape.

The event witnessed an impressive gathering of tech pioneers, business leaders, academia representatives, and policymakers, all sharing a common goal – to unlock the industrial opportunities that lie within Peshawar's tech landscape. The vibrant discussions, insightful presentations, and interactive sessions set the stage for groundbreaking partnerships and knowledge-sharing.

As the driving force behind TechCon Peshawar, YIC demonstrated its commitment to nurturing a platform that empowers young minds to lead technological innovation in Pakistan.

The event underscored YIC's dedication to fostering collaboration between industry and academia, enabling youth to harness the power of technology for societal progress.

One of the highlights of TechCon Peshawar was the signing of five Memorandums of Understanding (MOUs) among various stakeholders.

These MOUs signified the beginning of transformative partnerships that will drive innovation, research, and investment in Peshawar's tech ecosystem. The organisers said TechCon Peshawar left a lasting impact on all participants, inspiring them to continue pushing the boundaries of technological excellence in Pakistan.

It may be mentioned here that the YIC is a global platform that empowers young leaders to drive positive change in diverse fields. It aims to create opportunities for youth to engage in dialogue, collaborate, and make a lasting impact on society.

Be Oner is a leading organization focused on innovation, digital transformation, and technology solutions. It strives to enable businesses and industries to thrive in the digital age.

Ain Consulting provides strategic insights and advisory services to businesses, startups, and organizations.