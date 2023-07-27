Modi govt’s Hindutva agenda now targeting Christians

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq called on President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry here Wednesday and discussed issues of mutual concern, regional situation and prevailing political and human rights situation in Indian Illegally-Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

The duo voiced their serious concerns over the stepped-up human rights violations in the IIOJK and the ruthless persecution of religious minorities in India.

Referring to the brutalities unleashed upon the Christian community in Manipur, they said that after the brutal suppression of Muslims in the occupied Kashmir, Sikhs, and Muslims in Gujarat and Punjab, the apartheid Modi regime had now let loose Hindutva worriers to eliminate the Christian community from the southern state of Manipur.

Terming the suppression of religious minorities as the worst kind of state terrorism, they said that it was high time that the international community take notice of atrocities against minorities in India.