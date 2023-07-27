Caretaker setup: PMLN, PPP consultation under way in Dubai

Former president Asif Ali Zardari (L) and Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif. —AFP

DUBAI: The marathon consultations being held in Dubai between the top leaders of two major political parties of Pakistan, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz and Pakistan Peoples Party, could not lead to the name of the caretaker prime minister. More rounds of dialogue are likely to be held.

During the extensive consultations, various names for the caretaker prime minister were discussed, including a non-political figure from south Punjab. However, a final decision was not reached. A two-hour-long meeting was held at a Dubai hotel on Monday night between former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and former president Asif Ali Zardari. During the meeting, it was repeatedly emphasised that the caretaker prime minister should be a neutral and non-controversial figure to ensure that the election results are accepted by all. There was a strong emphasis on the need for a “capable and persuasive economist” to improve the economic system in the coming months. The two leaders agreed that the economic downturn could have an adverse impact on the vote bank of political parties.

Sources associated with the ongoing discussions said that the decision regarding the caretaker prime minister will be finalised after consultations with PDM President Maulana Fazlur Rehman. While some sources have claimed that Fazl was in Dubai but the party has categorically denied the claims.

Sources have indicated that the discussion also encompassed economic emergency. Nawaz insisted on taking immediate measures for “economic improvement” so that some relief can be provided to people but Zardari is adamant about adopting those measures after the elections. The issue of postponing the elections for a period of six months was also broached but both political leaders expressed their support for holding the elections in order to maintain the stability of the political system and improve the economy. Online adds from Islamabad: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is also in contact with Nawaz Sharif on the caretaker prime minister. Shehbaz also consulted JUIF chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman on some names for caretaker prime minister. Defence Minister Khawaja Asif said that the caretaker prime minister candidate will be brought by consensus.

News Desk adds: In an interview with a local TV channel, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah said that a politician should be appointed as caretaker prime minister as retired judges or bureaucrats are not “neutral” as well. Sanaullah rejected reports that the ruling PMLN suggested the name of Dar for the slot of the interim premier. However, he said if a politician is to be appointed as caretaker prime minister, then there is nothing wrong in the name of Ishaq Dar. “When not only my party but everyone is saying that only a politician should be appointed as caretaker prime minister and not any technocrat, retired bureaucrat or retired judge […] so naturally a name like this [Dar] would emerge for [caretaker PM],” he added.

Politicians, he said, from other parties can also be nominated for the interim prime minister. “From the PPP, Raza Rabbani’s name can be picked,” he added. Speaking about amendments to Election Act 2017, the minister said the legislation is only aimed at empowering the caretaker government to ensure smooth functioning of the economy and other important matters. He rejected rumours that the incumbent coalition was planning to extend the stay of the caretaker government beyond 90 days.