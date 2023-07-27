LAHORE : As the Ashura approaches closer the mourning activities gained momentum on Wednesday, 7th Muharram, with a number of Mehndi processions taken out from various parts of the city to commemorate the martyrdom of Hazrat Qasim (RA).

The Matam (chest beating) in the majalis and processions intensified, as Zakerin addressing the mourners elaborated the massaibs (torments) on the family of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) and their companions who were deprived of taking water from the Euphrates river by the opponent forces in the battle of Karbala in 61AH.

The Mehndi processions signify the personality of Hazrat Qasim (RA) who was the son of Hazrat Imam Hasan (RA), and was brought up by Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) as his foster son. Besides, Imam Hussain (RA) had promised that he would marry Qasim with his eldest daughter Fatima Kubra. But the wedding was delayed till the family had moved and reached Karbala. Sensing the evident martyrdom of all his companions at the hand of enemy forces, Imam Hussain (RA) performed the Nikah of Hazrat Qasim and Fatima Kubra a few days after

reaching Karbala. To commemorate this young couple, the faithful bring out Mehndi processions.