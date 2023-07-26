Indian woman has married Pakistani friend: Malakand DIG

India's Anju and her Pakistani husband Nasrullah are seen in this screengrab taken from a Facebook video.

DIR: The Indian woman Anju, 35, and her friend Nasrullah from Kalshow village in Upper Dir district on Tuesday solemnised court marriage after which she was named Fatima, official sources said.

However, soon afterwards both denied contracting marriage and the girl insisted she was merely visiting Dir as a tourist and would return to India in a matter of few days.

Earlier, the sources said that the woman, who went to Upper Dir district to meet her Facebook friend Nasrullah, had converted to Islam and married Nasrullah. The couple was brought to the district courts amid strict security measures where the judge recorded her statement and solemnised their marriage (Nikah), a copy of which is available with The News.

Qari Shamroz Khan tied the knot between the couple in the presence of two witnesses, including Faridullah Khan and Muhammad Rahim. Recording her statement before the court, Anju said that she visited her friend of her free will and was pleased to marry Nasrullah, 29. According to local residents, the couple was brought to the district court amid strict security measures and hurriedly left the court on completion of Nikah. The media was not allowed to meet them. The couple left the court to visit the scenic spots in Lowari Top.

Soon afterwards, when the news of their marriage went viral in the media, Nasrullah denied his marriage to the Indian woman. Anju (Fatima) last night had requested the media organizations not to disturb and harass her relatives and children as her return was in process and she would be back in two or three days.

Earlier, on Tuesday Anju told this correspondent that she would go back to India soon. She said that she had visited her friend like other tourists who came to the area. She also denied that she was marrying Nasrullah. Anju is already married. She has a 15-year-old daughter and a six-year-old son from her ex-husband Arvind Kumar, whom she married in 2007. The couple worked in private firms.

Her Pakistani friend, Nasrullah, 29, according to local residents, was working for a medicine company as a medical representative. He has four brothers Sharifullah, Shakirullah, Rahatullah, and Hameedullah and four sisters.

It was Anju’s first visit to Pakistan while Nasrullah has never visited India. Meanwhile, Nasrullah also denied marrying Anjuand and said the news about his Nikah was fake news. However, confirming the Nikah, DIG Malakand Nisar Muhammad Sati said the two had contracted the marriage.