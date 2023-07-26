PTI govt ousted through constitutional way: Fazl

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman on Tuesday said that they had kicked out the anti-Pakistan gang through constitutional way and started the journey of development, which was stalled by the previous

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government. Inaugurating a gathering after inaugurating uplift projects in his native Dera Ismail Khan district, he said that the foreign agents, who were imposed on this country, had stalled the country’s economy and pushed the areas into backwardness. Maulana Fazlur Rehman, who is also the president of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), said they had kick-started the journey of development, which was stalled during the tenure of the previous government of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf.

The JUIF leader said he felt happy to see that this underdeveloped area had been put on the path of development once again. He added the journey of progress, which was halted during the PTI government, had restarted again.

He said the PTI had ruined the country and had stopped work on all the mega development projects, including the CPEC. The CPEC route, which was passing through Daraban, would connect the Daraban area with the Indus Highway via Musazai, Chodhwan, Kirri Shamozai and Ramak. “This road was approved at the time of approval of CPEC and a bridge was supposed to be built over the Indus River,” he maintained.

The Maulana said three districts, including Lakki Marwat, Bannu and Karak, would also be connected with CPEC, adding the Bannu Road would be connected with Chashma Road from three different points, including Khundal, Dhakki and Mufti Mahmood Chowk on Dera Bypass. He said that textile mills and cargo airport should be established in Dera Ismail Khan.