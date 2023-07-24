Overcharging, violation of official rates irk consumers

LAHORE:After a consecutive increasing trend for more than two weeks, the prices of perishable items witnessed a decline on Sunday. But it is still at higher side despite supplies remain uninterrupted.

Artificial price-hike owing to overcharging and non-implementation of official rates is adding to the miseries of the consumers. The authorities concerned seem unable to check overcharging.

The price of chicken was further reduced by Rs7 per kg, fixed at Rs380-395 per kg, sold at Rs420-450 per kg, and chicken meat by Rs10 per kg, fixed at Rs593 per kg, and sold Rs630-1000 per kg.

The price of potato sugar free A-grade was further gained by Re one per kg, fixed at Rs70-75 per kg, sold at Rs120 per kg, B-Grade by Rs5 per kg, fixed at Rs60-65 per kg, C-grade at Rs50-55 per kg, mixed sold at Rs80-100 per kg.

The price of onion A-grade gained by Rs5 per kg, fixed at Rs40-45 per kg, sold at Rs70 kg, B-grade fixed at Rs33-36 per kg, and C-grade at Rs25-28 per kg, mixed sold at sold at Rs50-60 per kg.

The price of tomato A-grade unchanged at Rs104-110 per kg, sold at Rs160 per kg, B-grade at Rs85-90 per kg, and C-grade, fixed Rs75-80 per kg, B&C mixed sold at Rs120 per kg. The price of garlic local was further gained by Rs20 per kg, fixed at Rs230-240 per kg, sold at Rs300 per kg, and garlic harnai unchanged at Rs335-350 sold at Rs400 per kg. The price of Ginger Thai reduced by Rs10 per kg, fixed at Rs870-890 per kg sold Rs1200 per kg. Cucumber Farm unchanged at Rs80-85 per kg, sold at Rs100-120 per kg, cucumber local reduced by Rs10 per kg, fixed at Rs76-80 per kg, sold at Rs140-150 per kg.

Brinjal price was reduced by Rs15 per kg, fixed at Rs120-125 per kg, sold at Rs150-160 per kg. Biter gourd was declined by Rs45 per kg, fixed at Rs95-100 per kg, sold at Rs140-150 per kg. The price Spinach farm reduced by Rs3 per kg, fixed at Rs48-50 sold at Rs100-120 per kg. Zucchini local gained by Rs10 per kg, fixed at Rs100-105 per kg, sold at Rs140-160 per kg. The price of lemon local reduced by Rs45 per kg, fixed Rs135-140 per kg, sold at Rs160-200 per kg. Lufa price was reduced by Rs40 per kg, fixed at Rs80-85 per kg, sold at Rs100-140 per kg,

Ladyfinger price was also down by Rs20 per kg, fixed at Rs130-135 per kg, sold at Rs180-200 per kg. Pumpkin was reduced by Rs20 per kg, fixed at Rs120-125 per kg, sold at Rs160-200 per kg. Sweet pumpkin was fixed at Rs38-40 per kg, sold at Rs70-80 per kg.

Green chili price A-grade gained by Rs15 per lg, fixed at Rs110-115 per kg, sold at Rs200 per kg, B-grade at Rs40-42 per kg, sold at Rs150-160per kg.

Capsicum price was further gained by Rs10 per kg, fixed at Rs130-135 per kg, sold at Rs180-200 per kg. Price of cauliflower was gained by Rs25 per kg, fixed at Rs145-150 per kg, sold at Rs180-200 per kg, cabbage by Rs32 per kg, fixed at Rs80-85 per kg, sold Rs120-140 per kg.

Carrot Chinese reduced by Rs20 per kg, fixed at Rs80-85 per kg, sold at Rs200-240 per kg.

Fenugreek (Methi) further gained by Rs12 per kg, fixed at Rs190-200 per kg, sold at Rs400 per kg. Beetroot was sold at Rs300-320 per kg. Coriander was sold at Rs50 per bundle. Pea price was further gained by Rs10 per kg, fixed at Rs220-230 per kg, sold at Rs360-400 per kg. Mangoes unripe further gained by Rs5 per kg, fixed at Rs86-90 per kg, sold at Rs120-150 per kg. Beans were fixed at Rs95-100 per kg, sold at Rs300-400 per kg. Arum was further reduced by Rs15 per kg, fixed at Rs120-125 per kg, sold at Rs160-200 per kg.

Turnip was reduced by Rs40 per kg, fixed at Rs95-100 per kg, sold at Rs200 per kg.

The price of different variety of apples fixed at Rs80-345 per kg, B-grade sold at Rs120-280 per kg, and A grade was sold at Rs500-600 per kg. The price of Banana A-category gained by Rs5 per dozen fixed at Rs155-160 per dozen, sold at Rs200-220 dozen, and B-category fixed at Rs95-100 per dozen, sold at Rs150 per dozen, and C-category fixed at Rs65-70 per dozen, sold at Rs100-120 per dozen. Dates Irani gained by Rs5 per kg, fixed at Rs500-520 per kg, sold at Rs700 to 1200 per kg. Papaya was fixed at Rs290-300 per kg, sold at Rs400 per kg. Peach was fixed at Rs120-160 per kg, sold at Rs150 to 250 per kg. Mangoes were fixed at Rs50-185 per kg, sold at Rs100-350 per kg. Plump was fixed at Rs160-285 per kg, sold at Rs250-400 per kg.

Apricot white was fixed at Rs120-185 per kg, sold at 200-300 per kg. Grapes Gola fixed at Rs140-145 per kg, sold at Rs250-300 per kg, Grapes Sunderkhani was fixed at Rs245-255 per kg, sold at Rs450-500 per kg. Litchi was fixed at Rs250-345 per kg, sold at Rs400-600 per kg. Pomegranate local was fixed at Rs190-195 per kg, sold at Rs350 per kg. Garma was gained by Rs10 per kg, fixed at Rs65-70 per kg, sold at Rs100-140 per kg. Jamblon was fixed at Rs130-135 per kg, sold at Rs250-300 per kg. Peer was fixed at Rs140-145 per kg, sold at Rs160-240 per kg. Sweet fruit was fixed at Rs125-200 per dozen, sold at Rs220-400 per dozen.