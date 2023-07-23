Bilawal calls Turkey, Iran counterparts, condemns desecration of Quran

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Saturday spoke with his counterparts from Turkey and Iran, condemning the desecration of the Holy Quran in Sweden.

He tweeted that he spoke to Iran FM Hossein Amir-Abdollahian and they jointly condemned the abhorrent act done in Sweden against the Holy Quran. Bilawal said that such Islamophobic incidents incite religious intolerance and hatred and they cannot be justified under any pretext.

Bilawal claimed that Pakistan and Iran have resolved to work with each other and with other OIC states to confront and combat the menace of Islamophobia.

Talking to Turkey FM Hakan Fidan, Bilawal expressed strong condemnation at the desecration of the Holy Book in Europe. Both Pakistan and Turkey decided to work for the prevention of such happenings in the future.

Bilawal appreciated Turkey’s role in achieving the landmark Black Sea Grain Corridor agreement in 2022, which has played a significant role in stabilizing global food prices, especially in developing countries and for the poor. Bilawal guaranteed full support to international efforts in reviving the agreement on behalf of Pakistan and also discussed other areas of bilateral interest.