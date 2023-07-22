SIFC apex body okays projects for investment

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif chairing the second meeting of the Apex Committee in Islamabad on July 21, 2023. PID

ISLAMABAD: The Apex Committee of the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) Friday approved projects for attracting investments from friendly countries in agricultural, livestock, minerals, mining, information technology, and energy sectors.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, chairing the second meeting of the Apex Committee, directed impeccable facilitation to the investors, interested in undertaking and actualising the projects.

The meeting, which was attended by Chief of Army Staff General Asim Munir, chief ministers, federal and provincial ministers and high-level government officials, reviewed various projects presented by the ministries for broaching with investors under the umbrella of SIFC.

The Apex Committee expressed satisfaction over the functioning of the SIFC and its strategy to outreach the potential investors through conduct of seminars and project inaugurations.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Friday said Pakistan had all the ingredients to increase its IT exports to the tune of $25 billion in two to three years.

“Investment in the IT sector can fetch quick rewards and dividends and go a long way towards addressing our unemployment problem,” he said on his tweet handle account.

The PM, who a day earlier attended the national seminar on untapping the IT potential of Pakistan, said the event held under the banner of the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) was a reflection of our collective resolve to make Pakistan an IT hub.

“The seminar, attended by all stakeholders from the public & private sectors, laid the groundwork for an IT revolution that the country so desperately needs,” he said.

He said, “The SIFC, which represents the whole-of-the-government approach, will ensure the provision of policy continuity and predictability in the IT, agriculture, mines and minerals, and defense production sectors.” “Governments may come and go but the economic revival plan will be implemented with the same energy and passion,” he said.

“The IT industry will have all the facilitation, and it needs to grow under a one-window arrangement.” “It is now on the industry leaders to access the most of the opportunity. I have my full faith in their ability,” he added.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif strongly condemned the desecration of the Holy Quran in Sweden and vowed to launch a campaign to seek a reversal of the decision of allowing the sacrilege of holy books. The prime minister, in a statement, said from the platform of the OIC, the government would help create a common strategy to get rid of the evil.

He said, “The OIC has to play a historic role in representing the sentiments of the Muslim Ummah and to do away with this evil. “The prime minister said he would campaign to reverse the decision to allow the desecration of the Torah, the Bible, and the Holy Quran.

He said the permission to desecrate the holy books, persons, and rituals was not the freedom of expression but rather a way to constantly torment the world.

Shehbaz said the sequence of events evidenced that this was not freedom of expression but part of a political and satanic agenda.

“The whole world of Islam and Christianity must collectively stop this conspiracy.

Satan’s followers are blaspheming the holy book which gave human beings dignity, rights and guidance,” he remarked.

The prime minister said that the decision to allow the desecration of the Torah and the Gospel encouraged desecrators.

“This is the promotion of hatred which is not allowed under international law.

“He said such attitudes of religious incitement, provocation to terrorism, and violence were fatal to world peace.

“These behaviors are highly abhorrent and condemnable both legally and morally,” the prime minister remarked.

The prime minister telephoned President Dr Arif Alvi and enquired after him.

The prime minister wished an early recovery to President Alvi, who had received an injury on his right leg during jogging a few days ago.

Shehbaz Sharif prayed to Allah Almighty to grant the best of health to President Alvi.

Meanwhile, the prime minister expressed his sorrow over the death of Nawab of Junagarh Muhammad Jahangir Khanji and said the deceased always raised a strong voice against India’s illegal occupation of the State of Junagarh.

The prime minister prayed for the departed soul to rest in peace and for the grant of patience to his bereaved family. Khanji was admitted to a private hospital in Karachi after being diagnosed with cancer where he breathed his last on Thursday.