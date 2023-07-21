Finance ministry moves summary for appointment of NBP president

ISLAMABAD: Ministry of Finance has moved a summary for the appointment of the president National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) for three- year term.

The government proposed three names in the summary including Rehmat Ali Hasnie as principal candidate and Muhammad Abdullah Ahmed as alternate-1 and Mudassir Husain Khan as alternate-2 candidate for the top slot in the NBP.

However, a tug of war continues within the coalition partner of the PDM government over the appointment of the president NBP as the PMLN and PPP backed different candidates. It is not yet known whether a consensus will be achieved or not among the major partners of the coalition government over the matter and other key appointments in different key ministries and attached departments before the completion of the governmentâ€™s tenure.

The summary prepared by the Ministry of Finance stated that the president, of the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) is appointed by the federal government, in consultation with the State Bank of Pakistan, for a term of three years as provided under Section 11(3)(a) of Banks (Nationalization) Act, 1974.

The position of president, NBP was advertised in the national dailies on February 09, 2023. In response to the advertisement, a total of 105 applications were received till the closing date i.e. February 24, 2023, which were scrutinized by the shortlisting committee headed by the finance secretary, as notified by Finance Division.

A list of 45 eligible candidates along with their CVs was shared with the SBP for views/ comments. SBP cleared 15 candidates, who were in the panel of professional bankers.

The shortlisting committee in its meeting held on June 2, 2023 awarded the marks to the candidates on the basis of their qualification and experience.

The selection committee held its meeting on July 08, 2023 for interviewing the 15 candidates cleared by SBP. However, two of its members, Dr Aisha Ghaus Pasha, Minister of State for Finance and Revenue and Tariq Bajwa, SAPM (F)/ Domain Expert did not attend the meeting.

Out of 15 candidates, 11 appeared for interview (06 in person and 05 through Zoom video link). The selection committee assessed the candidates on the basis of their professional knowledge and expertise, leadership qualities, communication skills and aptitude for the job and unanimously recommended the panel of three candidates in order of merit for appointment against the position of president/ CEO.