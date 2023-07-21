Round-II of PM’s National Innovation Award kicks off

Islamabad:The Round-II of the Prime Minister's National Innovation Award (PMNIA) started on Thursday to feature a series of transformative activities aimed at nurturing innovation and entrepreneurship among Pakistan's brightest minds.

The first step after shortlisting top 250 candidates is the Idea Pitching Training Boot Camp. This intensive two-day boot camp offers the shortlisted candidates a unique opportunity to fine-tune their pitching skills and elevate their innovative business ideas. The boot camp accommodates both in-person and online participation, fostering inclusivity and accessibility for talented individuals from across the nation. Following the enriching boot camp, the candidates will face the exhilarating Pitching Competition on July 22, 2023. In front of a distinguished jury comprising experts from the startup ecosystem and various industries, the participants will showcase their groundbreaking business ideas and vie for coveted recognition.

The climax of this incredible journey will be the National Award Ceremony at NUST, Islamabad, where the top 50 startups will be identified and acknowledged for their outstanding contributions to innovation and entrepreneurship. Among these remarkable startups, the top 10 will receive a grant of Rs1 million, while the remaining top 40 will be awarded Rs0.5 million. Moreover, all the top 50 startups will have the opportunity to opt for a 6-month incubation programme and receive an additional Rs. 1 million to further support their growth.

The final award ceremony will be followed by a mega event, Investor Connect, on July 25, 2023, where top 100 startups from both PMNIA Round I and Round II will be acknowledged. This extraordinary event also presents a golden chance for new startups to connect with top investors from Pakistan and abroad, facilitating further support and potential collaboration for their innovative ideas.

The Prime Minister's National Innovation Award is a testament to the government's commitment to nurturing a culture of innovation and empowering Pakistan's youth to become torchbearers of progress, The Project is being executed by Higher Education Commission. The program stands as a beacon of hope for the nation's budding entrepreneurs, providing them with unparalleled opportunities to transform their visions into reality and contribute significantly to the country's development.