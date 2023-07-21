Ziauddin University’sNorth American chapter launched

Ziauddin North America Chapter, a platform dedicated to fostering professional growth and collaboration among Ziauddin Medical University (ZMU) graduates, was launched this month at the Association of Physicians of Pakistani Descent of North America’s (APPNA) 46th Annual Convention in the US.

The inaugural ceremony commenced with a warm welcome address delivered by APPNA President Dr Arshad Rehan, who emphasised the importance of continued professional development and highlighted the commendable achievements of ZMU graduates in North America.

The chief guest of the event was ZMU founding registrar Dr Jawed Aziz, whose presence served as a testament to the legacy and vision of Sir Dr Ziauddin Ahmad (late) and his son Dr Asim Hussain, chancellor of the Ziauddin University.

The event also welcomed Dr Hans Rashid Shaikh, chairman of the surgery department at Dr Ziauddin Hospital, along with distinguished guests of honour Dr Imran Siddiqui and Dr Rizwan Naeem, both former faculty members of biochemistry at the ZMU, and members of the APPNA Board of Directors.