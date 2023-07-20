High-profile PHF body approves replacing PHF setup

ISLAMABAD: The high-profile Pakistan Hockey Federation’s (PHF) Committee formed by Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif has approved all the recommendations forwarded by the Performance Evaluation Committee that included replacing the current setup with new faces.

The committee that met with coordinator Defence Minister Khawaja Mohammad Asif in chair has approved all the recommendations forwarded by the Evaluation Committee, recommending changes in the present setup at the earliest by holding free and fair PHF election under interim setup.

The meeting lasted for almost 45 minutes. It gave go ahead to the Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) to take necessary steps to ensure the implementation of recommendations. It is worth mentioning here that the prime minister who is also Patron in Chief of the PHF has given full authority to the committee to decide on the future of the PHF.

The patron according to the PHF constitution is all powerful to decide on the future of the game. The PM in his directive had already given full authority to the high-profile committee making its decision binding on all the government institutions.

The meeting was also attended by the Director General Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) Shoaib Khoso who headed the Evaluation Committee.