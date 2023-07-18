GCU initiates summer training for faculty members

LAHORE:The Government College University (GCU) Lahore has taken a significant step towards enriching the pedagogical skills of its senior faculty members by initiating a mandatory four-week intensive summer training programme.

A total of 95 assistant professors and associate professors of the university are participating in the training aimed at enhancing teaching effectiveness, promoting best practices and fostering a culture of continuous professional development. GCU Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Asghar Zaidi, in his keynote address at the inaugural session, emphasised that the faculty members would also be provided with training on utilising latest technology, developing effective assessment strategies, adopting research-based teaching practices, fostering problem-solving skills in students, integrating ethical and professional standards into teaching practices and addressing plagiarism.

He also laid stress on the chairpersons of the academic departments to ensure that all curriculums are regularly updated as modern needs and rubrics are designed for each course for assessment of students. GCU English Department Chairperson Prof Dr Sajjad Ali Khan, who is overseeing the training programme, explained that it will be delivered through a combination of online lectures, workshops, and discussions. Participants will have access to a range of online resources, case studies, and interactive tools to enhance their learning experience. Additionally, the participants will be required to complete assignments, assessments, and projects to demonstrate their understanding and application of the concepts learned during the training.