Delay in completion of Samanabad Underpass: CM’s two-member body to oversee project

LAHORE:Expressing his anger over delay in the construction of Samanabad Underpass, Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi has constituted a two-member committee to oversee and ensure timely completion of the project.

The CM visited the project some two days back and expressed his anger over the delay in the completion on the estimated time. Earlier, the CM also visited LDA’s One Window Cell and expressed his dissatisfaction over the performance and changed the entire staff.

Sources in the LDA claimed that the caretaker government wanted Muhammad Ali Randhawa to quit one of the two posts - Commissioner or LDA DG. Sources in LDA claimed that so far none of the affectees of the Samanabad Underpass project from whom land was acquired for the project was paid his due amount.

Sources said the affectees were running pillar to post to get their payments because the LAC branch in LDA was creating hurdles for them and raising undue objections in the ownership titles of the affectees.

Interestingly, on Sunday, the CM Office has issued a notification with regard to the constitution of a committee about Samanabad Underpass. As per the notification, Secretary Housing will be the Convener/Member while Secretary C&W will be the Member of the Committee. The committee under its supervision will ensure timely completion of Samanabad Underpass project. The committee will also oversee quality of work on the project and will remove obstacles arising in the timely completion of the project. The committee will visit the project on daily basis and will present a daily progress report to the CM. When contacted, LDA DG Muhammad Ali Randhawa said that the notification for land acquisition for Samanabad project was already made. He said he will ask the Deputy Commissioner to investigate the matter as why the payments to the affectees were not made so far. He said he will not tolerate any negligence in this regard and will take strict action against the officials/officers concerned who were creating hurdles in payment to the affectees.

To a question about the committee constituted by the CM on Samanabad project, he said the CM has all powers and authority to do so. He said the project was delayed due to rainy season but LDA was putting all its efforts to complete it within the stipulated deadline.

To a question about dual job, he said he was actively doing both the jobs and there were no complaints. He said he was a public servant and will do what he will be assigned to do by the government.