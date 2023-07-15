PMLN to contest from all Punjab constituencies: Sana

PMLN Punjab President Rana Sanaullah. PID

LAHORE: The Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PMLN) has announced it will field its candidates in all the constituencies of Punjab in the general elections.

In a press conference in Lahore, PMLN Punjab President Rana Sanaullah announced that his party would be contesting the polls solo in Punjab and it would be fielding candidates in all the constituencies of the national and provincial assemblies in the province.

The federal minister declared that no alliances would be formed with other parties for the elections, however, seat adjustments could be made in a few constituencies under unavoidable circumstances.

He shared: “The PMLN is beginning its electoral activities and for this purpose, an organisational meeting of Punjab has been called. The primary agenda item that will be discussed is our resolve to take forward the election activity in Punjab with full force.”

He said: “In all national and provincial constituencies, PMLN candidates will be present.”

The PMLN leader said the party had not nominated candidates in certain districts in the previous elections. But it has now taken on this challenge because the party has been organised down to the union council level.

He recalled the party’s tenure from 2013 to 2018 and the party supremo’s removal. He said had Nawaz Sharif not been ousted, the country would have been on the path of development and there would be no unemployment.

Rana Sanaullah said: “When Pakistan was about to become an Asian Tiger, and we were on our way to becoming an economic power after becoming a nuclear power, Nawaz Sharif was punished. Every time the country fell into crisis, Nawaz Sharif was the one who pulled it out. But every time, Nawaz Sharif was punished,” he added.

He said the party would not compromise on its winning and loyal candidates.

However, if a situation arises where the party needs support, discussions for seat adjustments could take place only in those areas.

He said the party is in agreement that no electoral alliances should be made. Sanaullah said that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had saved the country from default and brought it out of the economic crisis.