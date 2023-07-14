Pak women team given NOC for Singapore tour

LAHORE: Although the government on Thursday issued NOC and allowed Pakistan women football team to travel to Singapore for international friendly visas were not yet received till filing of the report.

“Yes we got NOC but we are waiting for visas. Tomorrow hopefully we will get visas as Singapore Football Association is also making efforts,” an official of Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) Normalisation Committee told The News.

The official said that new reservation for the team will also be confirmed once visas are issued. About the game on July 15, the official said it is a practice game. “On July 15 there will be a practice match and the international friendly between the two nations will be on July 18,” the official clarified.

A few days ago Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) had expressed its inability to process the NOC case due to late submission of application for the purpose by NC. However, NC used different sources which helped it get NOC from both Interior Ministry and Foreign Office. Pakistan team is training in Karachi.