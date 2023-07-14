MWM wants timely action for peace in Parachinar

The Majlis-e-Wahdat-e-Muslimeen (MWM) has expressed concerns over the prevailing security situation in the strife-torn border town of Parachinar in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and urged the security forces to take timely action to maintain complete peace.

In a press conference held on Thursday, Allama Syed Hassan Zafar Naqvi, a central leader of the MWM, said Parchinar had been facing attacks from militants. He emphasised the responsibility of the state and its security agencies in tackling the situation effectively.

He lamented the civil war-like conditions being experienced by Parachinar every year before the start of Muharram. Naqvi clarified that the town was not grappling with any sectarian issues but rather facing a threat from anti-state elements determined to disrupt peace.

He lauded the resilience of the patriotic and peaceful natives of Parachinar, affirming their determination to thwart the nefarious designs of miscreants and militants in the area. Demanding immediate action, the MWM leader called upon all peace-loving elements and security agencies to implement stringent safety measures to protect the lives and belongings of the people of Parachinar. He further urged the government to ensure the complete sealing of the Pakistan-Afghanistan border as a measure to maintain peace in the region.

He also called upon the federal and provincial governments to ensure comprehensive security arrangements for the upcoming sacred days of Muharram, including all congregations and processions throughout the country. He emphasised the need for foolproof security measures to safeguard the lives and well-being of the participants.