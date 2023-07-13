Plea for ban on PTI: IPP files appeal against SC registrar’s objections

Building of the Supreme Court of Pakistan. — AFP/File

ISLAMABAD: Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP) Additional Secretary General Aun Chaudhry Wednesday challenged the objections of the Supreme Court registrar’s office, who returned his petition seeking dissolution of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

Aun filed a chamber appeal under Order V Rule III of the Pakistan Supreme Court Rules 1980 against the objections of the registrar’s office.

The petitioner prayed that his appeal may be accepted and the order dated July 10, 2023 of the assistant registrar, returning his petition for not being maintainable, be kindly set aside with direction to entertain the same and put up for hearing.

He had made the Federation of Pakistan through Secretaries law and Justice, interior, and defence as well as the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), Imran Khan Niazi, Tehreek-e-Insaf through its president Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Defence Minister Khawaja Asif as respondents.

The petitioner had prayed the apex court to declare the acts of PTI, its chairman, office-bearers, their hate speeches attacking the judiciary, defence, burning and looting public assets, etc, totally unconstitutional, violative of the fundamental rights and various provisions of the Constitution of Pakistan, including but not limited to the articles 3,4,5,6,9,14,15, 22, 24, 29, 28, 39 and 40 of the Constitution of Pakistan and thus their party was liable to be dissolved.

The registrar’s office of the Supreme Court on July 10 returned the petition with objections, stating that the requirements of Article 184(3) of the Constitution were not fulfilled while filing the petition. The office had further stated that it was not clear in the plea how the imposition of a ban on the party came under Article 184(3) of the Constitution adding that the instant petition did not explain as to how banning the PTI was a matter of public interest.