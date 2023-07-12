‘Chinese girl’s adventure in Pakistan’ screened

Islamabad : Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM), Jawad Soh­rab Malik has said that Pakistan and China are tied in inter states development cooperation and innumerable projects including the historic project of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) are in progress.

He was speaking to the participant at the inaugural ceremony of a documentary, ‘Chinese Girl’s Adventure in Pakistan’ presented by China Media Group on the concept of a Chinese girl, Naureen, living in Islamabad who could speak and understand the Urdu language.

Jawad Sohrab Malik, praising the efforts of the Chinese girl, said that Naureen covered each and every aspect of Islamabad in her camera amplifying the beautify the Capital City of Pakistan. She captured the beauty of Islamabad and its surrounding areas in her camera and made them part of her documentary.