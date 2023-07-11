Agro revolution?

The present government appears determined to bring about an agricultural revolution in the country. It has recently inaugurated the Land Information and Management System-Centre of Excellence (LIMS-CoE) for this purpose. The system hopes to utilize millions of acres of low-yield and uncultivated land by providing farmers with real-time data, new technologies and sustainable agricultural practices, according to reports.

There is a lot of barren land in Pakistan, including in Azad Jammu and Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan, which if brought under cultivation could bring about a green revolution in the country. We could go from being an importer to an exporter of agricultural commodities and solve our food security issues.

Shakir H Shamim

Skardu