 
close
Tuesday July 11, 2023
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Newspost

Agro revolution?

July 11, 2023

The present government appears determined to bring about an agricultural revolution in the country. It has recently inaugurated the Land Information and Management System-Centre of Excellence (LIMS-CoE) for this purpose. The system hopes to utilize millions of acres of low-yield and uncultivated land by providing farmers with real-time data, new technologies and sustainable agricultural practices, according to reports.

There is a lot of barren land in Pakistan, including in Azad Jammu and Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan, which if brought under cultivation could bring about a green revolution in the country. We could go from being an importer to an exporter of agricultural commodities and solve our food security issues.

Shakir H Shamim

Skardu