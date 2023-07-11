Agro revolution?

The present government appears determined to bring about an agricultural revolution in the country. It has recently inaugurated the Land Information and Management System-Centre of Excellence (LIMS-CoE) for this purpose. The system hopes to utilize millions of acres of low-yield and uncultivated land by providing farmers with real-time data, new technologies and sustainable agricultural practices, according to reports.
There is a lot of barren land in Pakistan, including in Azad Jammu and Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan, which if brought under cultivation could bring about a green revolution in the country. We could go from being an importer to an exporter of agricultural commodities and solve our food security issues.
Shakir H Shamim
Skardu
As a resident of Karachi, I have experienced firsthand the impact of the city’s water scarcity problem on the lives...
This letter refers to the article ‘Where no questions are asked’ by Dr Sania Nishtar. As a boy, I remember...
The recent desecration of the Holy Quran by an individual in Sweden has offended Muslims across the globe. Many Muslim...
Strangely, the ongoing battle between Twitter and Threads led me to ponder about how far behind the rest of the world...
This letter refers to the news report ‘Nepra set to hike base tariff’ . According to the report, the tariff...
This letter refers to the article ‘Can a country survive on loans?’ by Hassan Baig. It is a fact of economics...