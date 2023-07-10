All set to introduce Green Bus Service in Quetta: Bizenjo

ISLAMABAD: Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo has eulogised the introduction of quality public transport system in Quetta. In a tweet on Sunday, Abdul Quddus Bizenjo said, “The Government of Balochistan is all set to introduce the Green Bus Service. Trial operations will kick off on July 13, and the full-scale operations will be inaugurated on Monday (July 17). Great news for Quetta’s citizens, especially students! Efforts, we are delighted to bring the long-awaited and much-needed quality public transport system in Quetta.”

The inaugural ceremony will be graced by a member of the general public who actively utilizes public transportation.