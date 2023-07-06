EU observation mission sees no signs of election in Pakistan this year

Chief Observer Michael Gahler addresses a press conference in Islamabad as the EU Election Observation Mission begins its work in Pakistan ahead of 2018 elections. — EU Observer Mission

BRUSSELS: Head of the Election Observation Mission of EU Parliament Michael Gahler has said the EU may not send its election observers to Pakistan this year because they are not sure about the general elections in the country in 2023.

Gahler was talking to a group of Pakistani journalists in the EU Parliament who are visiting Belgium at the invitation of the European External Action Service. Gahler has been a member of the EU Parliament since 1999 and headed the Election Observation Mission of Pakistan in 2008, 2013 and 2018. He said that they need an invitation from the Government of Pakistan to send an observation mission for monitoring of election at least three months before the election date but they have not received any invitation from Pakistan yet.

He said that according to his understanding, an election in Pakistan should be held in October 2023 but there are no indications of election. That’s why it will not be possible to send an observation mission but if an election will be held next year, then they can hope to send an expert mission. He said that they can only send a small expert mission to Pakistan this year but even for that mission, they need an invitation.

Responding to a question, he said his observation mission always visited Pakistan at the invitation of the government and the election commission but they need an invitation to visit Pakistan for making arrangements.

He said that the election in 2013 was much better than the election of 2008 and 2018. Gahler said that in 2018, their observation mission faced a lot of problems. He explained that they were issued visas very late and their teams were not allowed to visit polling stations.

He said the media was more open in 2008 and 2013 but media was facing pressures in 2018 and it was clear to them that the establishment was helping Imran Khan in 2018 very openly and they helped him to become the prime minister.

He did not comment on the reasons behind the differences between the establishment and Imran Khan but said that Khan was removed through a no-confidence in parliament and that motion was legal. But his party should be allowed to participate in the next elections without any hurdles. He also said the Election Commission of Pakistan should play a neutral role and hold the elections in time according to the constitutional requirement.