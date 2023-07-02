Eidul Azha celebrated in KP with religious zeal

PESHAWAR: The Eidul Azha was celebrated in the provincial capital and other parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa with traditional zeal and fervour amidst tight security. Caretaker Chief Minister Muhammad Azam Khan offered the Eid prayers at a mosque in Abbottabad.

The day began with special prayers in mosques for the well-being of Muslim Ummah and progress, prosperity and security of the country. Eid congregations were also arranged in all major cities and towns.

The main Eid congregation was arranged at the Eidgah on the Charsadda Road.

The congregations were also held at other major mosques such as Mahabat Khan, Qasim Ali Khan, Gunj Ali Khan, Delawer Khan, Qasim Ali Khan and Sunehri Masjid. The Ulema in their sermons highlighted the significance and philosophy of Eidul Azha.

Special prays were offered for the progress and prosperity of the country. The Ulema urged the people to understand the true spirit of the sacrifice.

The government had deployed additional cops in the provincial capital to beef up security and to avert any untoward incident. Search operations were also conducted to keep an eye on the movement of the suspected elements.

In the provincial capital, a hustle and bustle was witnessed in parks and other picnic spots.

The families thronged the parks to spend quality time and enjoy the festivities.

The Peshawar Zoo attracted a good number of children and families.

The people thronged the zoo on the third day of the Eid. The children accompanied by parents had come from Khyber, Kohat, Nowshera, Charsadda, Mardan, Mohmand, Swabi, Peshawar and other districts of KP.