Financing terror

This letter refers to the article ‘Terrorism and drug trade’ (June 26, 2023) by Dr Ikramul Haq. I agree with Dr Haq’s assessment that terrorism, the drug trade and money laundering are intricately connected, posing serious challenges to international security.

The illicit funds flowing through these networks enable militants and extremists to sustain their activities and evade law enforcement. It is crucial for the international community to address the financial lifelines of these groups effectively.

Sajjad Rizvi

Lahore