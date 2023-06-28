3-day arts and crafts exhibition concludes

ABBOTTABAD: The three-day arts and crafts exhibition for women successfully concluded here on Tuesday. Organised by Kimmy’s Vocational Institute, the exhibition was largely attended by entrepreneurs and business women.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Rabia Sajjad had inaugurated the female event while former MPA Amina Sardar was the chief guest at the concluding ceremony.

Food and refreshments stalls had a roaring business while handicrafts, including phulkari products, hand bags, shawls and other handmade items also attracted the visitors. The visitors lauded Manaza Hayat, founder of Kimmy’s Cottage Industry and Vocational Training Institute Abbottabad City, for her tireless efforts.

Speaking on the occasion, Manaza Hayat said that she was committed to promoting the traditional cultural handicraft cottage industry that was dying in Abbottabad district.