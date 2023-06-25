Two Pakistanis martyred in Indian firing from across LoC

Indian soldiers stand alongside a barbed wire on the Line of Control. — AFP/File

RAWALPINDI: Two Pakistani civilians were martyred and another critically injured when the Indian Army indiscriminately fired upon a group of shepherds in the Sattwal Sector, here on Saturday.



In a statement released by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), it was highlighted that the Indian Army had once again demonstrated its inhumane approach towards innocent Kashmiris by opening fire on civilians at 11:55 a.m. Saturday.

The statement said that driven by misguided geopolitical support, Indian forces are resorting to taking innocent lives to further their false narratives and fabricated allegations.

While a strong protest is being lodged with the Indian side, Pakistan reserves the right to respond in a manner of its choosing to protect the lives of Kashmiris in the LoC belt. The statement also reminded the Indian side to respect the basic human rights of Kashmiris, particularly their inalienable right to cultivate their lands. The martyred individuals were identified as Obaid Qayyum, son of Muhammad Qayyum (aged 22 years), and Muhammad Qasim, son of Muhammad Din (aged 55 years). Both the martyrs were residents of Bara Dari Tetrinote, Hajira tehsil, Poonch district.

It should be noted that Pakistan and India had reached an agreement for a ceasefire on the Line of Control (LoC) and Working Boundary, which came into effect on the nights of February 24 and 25, 2021.

The Foreign Office summoned the Indian Charge d’Affaires to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to register Pakistan’s strong protest over the ceasefire violation committed by Indian forces in the Satwal Sector of the Line of Control (LoC).

“Condemning the deplorable targeting of innocent civilians by the Indian forces, it was emphasised that such senseless acts are a clear violation of the 2003 Ceasefire Understanding, reaffirmed in February 2021. It was further stressed that targeting civilians is against human dignity and international human rights and humanitarian laws,” the Indian diplomat was informed. The Indian side was urged to respect the ceasefire understanding, conduct an investigation into the incident, and maintain peace along the Line of Control.