Imran fails to appear before ACE

LAHORE: Former prime minister and PTI Chairman Imran Khan did not appear before the Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) department in Layyah land case on Thursday. The ACE summoned Imran to know his stand on the allegations.



“The purpose of the inquiry was not to harass anyone but to reach the facts,” said the ACE spokesperson in a statement.

“Imran had assured the court that he would be part of the inquiry. He has violated his promise by not appearing for the third consecutive time. We believe in an unbiased and impartial action,” said the spokesperson. He said the PTI chairman had been given the last chance to appear and if he did not appear on Friday (today), action would be taken according to the law.

The spokesperson said the sister and brother-in-law of the former prime minister had also been summoned by the ACE Dera Ghazi Khan.

Imran’s counsel Ali Ejaz had received the anti-corruption summons at the Zaman Park.

The spokesperson said there was a clear evidence of PTI chairman’s involvement in the land scandal. He further said the revenue officers were pressured by Bani Gala for illegal transfer of the land.