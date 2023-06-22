IG announces extension of contracts for all legal inspectors for five years

LAHORE:A delegation of legal inspectors (law instructors) from various police training colleges/schools called on IG Punjab Dr Usman Anwar at his office on Wednesday.

In a significant development, the IG announced the extension of contracts for all law instructors for a period of five years. This decision reflected the commitment of the Punjab Police to enhance the quality of training and ensure professional development within its ranks. During the meeting, IG Punjab instructed the department to initiate the necessary formalities for the confirmation of the law instructors' jobs, which will be executed through Punjab Public Service Commission. Stressing the importance of merit, the IG said that the promotion criteria will be strictly based on performance and proficiency. Talking to delegation, he called upon the law instructors to persevere in their efforts and carry out their duties with utmost diligence. He underlined the need for training the police force in accordance with modern requirements, ensuring they are equipped with the necessary skills to tackle emerging challenges effectively. The delegation comprised of 16 law instructors from Training College Sihala, 23 from Chuhng, nine from Multan, eight from Farooqabad, three from Sargodha, four from Rawalpindi, and 11 from CPO Legal Branch. Additional IG Training Tariq Rustam Chohan, DIG IT Ahsan Younas, DIG Establishment I Dr Inam Waheed, DIG Headquarters Hamyun Bashir, AIG Training Faisal Mukhtar, AIG Legal Salim Chughtai and AIG Welfare Naveed Ajmal attended the meeting.

Meanwhile, IG Punjab has taken notice of the tragic incident of the death of a 17-year-old boy, who was strangled by a string hanging on electric wires in Gujrat and has sought a report from RPO Gujranwala. IG Punjab directed the DPO Gujrat to ensure the implementation of the Kite-Flying Act and directed to speed up the crackdown against kite fliers, sellers and makers across the district. The accused involved in this dangerous activity should be brought under the grip of the law and punished. IG Punjab directed the senior officers to keep close contact with the victim's family and no effort should be spared to deliver the justice.

Orders resolving people’s issues quickly

Inspector General Police Punjab Dr Usman Anwar said that the police stations are the main centres of providing justice and negligence in the service and safety of citizens would not be tolerated. He expressed these views in the open court held at the Central Police Office on Wednesday.

According to the details, IG Punjab visited the open court and heard the requests of the citizens, issued on the spot orders for the redressal of their issues. He assured the citizens of solving their problems as soon as possible.

IG Punjab said that SHOs and supervisory officers should treat the citizens with good manners and ensure full support and guidance.