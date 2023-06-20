Warsak Canal Project to improve agriculture: minister

PESHAWAR: Caretaker Minister for Irrigation Haji Fazl Elahi has said that upon the completion of the Remodeling of Warsak canal project, the water flow in the Warsak canal will increase up to 1250 cusecs and it will improve agriculture in the region.

“Dams play an important role in the agricultural development of any country. Warsak canal remodeling project will increase the water flow by 700 cusecs. The water channels from Warsak Dam irrigate most areas of Peshawar and Nowshera districts,” he said during his visits to various ongoing projects of the Irrigation Department in Khyber and Mohmand districts.

Fazal Elahi visited the pump house of Warsak Canal in Jamrud where he inspected various parts and inquired about their functions.

Project Director for Remodelling of Warsak Canal System Roohul Mohsin said that the total number of pumps is five in which four are in use while one pump is on standby. He said work is going on for the upgradation of a grid station in the pump house, which will be completed soon. Meanwhile, the minister reviewed the work on the tunnel under the Remodeling of Warsak Canal Project in Mulagori area, where the Chinese company is doing development work.

The officials of the Chinese company while giving a detailed briefing on the construction of the tunnel to the minister said that a wide area would be irrigated from the River Kabul through the tunnel.

The total length of this tunnel is 5.4 km and the construction work was started in March this year. The project will be completed by February 2027.

The minister visited Warsak Dam where the officials briefed him about various sections. The provincial minister inspected various parts of the canals coming out of Warsak Dam and gave necessary instructions to the authorities concerned.