PMLN to win elections with thumping majority: Maryam

PML-N Chief Organiser and Senior Vice President Maryam Nawaz addressing a worker's convention in Multan on February 5, 2023. —APP

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PMLN) Chief Organiser Maryam Nawaz said on Saturday the party would win the upcoming general elections with a thumping majority with the support of its committed workers and followers.

She said the party was fully prepared to go to the elections and would emerge as an effective parliamentary force.

She said this during meetings with PMLN leaders, including Punjab General Secretary Awais Leghari, Member National Assembly Nadeem Abbas, former MNA Abdul Majeed Khan and former provincial minister Naeem Khan Baba.

They felicitated the party leadership over successful holding of General Council meeting in Islamabad and also congratulated Maryam Nawaz on being elected the Chief Organiser of PMLN.

They also expressed confidence in the leadership of Muhammad Nawaz Sharif, Shehbaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz.

Maryam said the PMLN candidates would go to the elections with full preparation, adding that policies and guideline of Nawaz Sharif would be followed.

She called upon the party workers to start people contact campaign. Meanwhile, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz Quaid Mian Nawaz Sharif has summoned a meeting of PMLN leaders in London.

According to party sources, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, federal ministers and other leaders will participate in the London meeting.

The matters related to possible date for next election, political situation of the country and other issues will come under discussion in the meeting.

Consultations will also be made in connection with the return of Nawaz Sharif to Pakistan before the general election. Party sources claimed consultation will also be made on possible seat-to-seat adjustment with PDM and other allied parties in the meeting. PMLN chief organiser Maryam Nawaz and Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah will present to Nawaz Sharif lists of prospective candidates of the party from Punjab.