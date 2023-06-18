Nation will not forgive those stalling country’s progress: PM

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif addressing the PML-N's General Council meeting in the party's secretariat in Islamabad. — Twitter/@PTVNewsOfficial

LAHORE: Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday regretted that during the previous government’s ‘dark period’, Lahore was intentionally targeted and international companies were unjustly harassed.

Moreover, with political inductions, he said the companies and institutions were destroyed. “The nation will not forgive those who stalled the country’s journey towards development,” the prime minister said while talking to a delegation of Albayrak Group, a renowned Turkish company, led by its President Ahmet Albayrak that called on him, the PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.

During the meeting, the prime minister appreciated the group’s services in solid waste management and public transport. PM’s adviser Ahad Cheema, PMLN senior leader Khawaja Hassan, Board members of Albayrak Group and other relevant authorities were present on the occasion. The prime minister said that during their previous tenures, they had provided the residents of Lahore with international standard facilities. With global investment, they introduced the latest travelling, and solid waste management facilities and created job opportunities.

The delegation expressed its deep interest in investment in different sectors of Pakistan. During his recent visit to Turkiye, the Group had apprised the prime minister of its keen interest to invest in different sectors of Pakistan and their upcoming visit.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Friday thanked Quaid Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PMLN) Mian Nawaz Sharif, party colleagues, office holders and workers for entrusting him with the responsibility of party presidency.

In a statement on Twitter, he said, “I have no words to thank my Quaid Mian Nawaz Sharif, party colleagues, office holders & workers for entrusting me with the responsibility of party presidency. The PMLN under the leadership of MNS has evolved overtime, emerging as the only federal party that has rid the country of multiple crises each time it was called upon to serve the motherland. Thanks to the unbreakable bond between the leadership & party workers, the PMLN has demonstrated remarkable resilience & bounced back stronger each time it was written off.

“Today my resolve to serve the country has got even stronger. I want to be remembered as a dedicated worker of Mian Nawaz Sharif who did his best to serve the cause of Pakistan & her people,” he added.

Meanwhile, Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday extended his greetings to Chinese President Xi Jinping on his birthday. “It is my great pleasure to extend heartiest felicitations to H.E. President Xi Jinping on his birthday,” the prime minister, who is currently on a two-day visit to Azerbaijan, wrote on Twitter.

He said under the dynamic leadership of President Xi, China had emerged as a global leader advancing international solidarity, peace and cooperation.

He said the “iron brotherhood” between China and Pakistan entered a new era of enhanced cooperation since his visit to Pakistan in 2015 and had been going from strength to strength ever since.

Meanwhile, former minister of state and a former member of the National Assembly Syed Javed Ali Shah on Saturday called on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. During the meeting, the current political situation was discussed, the PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.