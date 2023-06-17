Curriculum for grades 9 to 12 notified after 17 years

Islamabad:The Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training has approved the National Curriculum of Pakistan (NCP) for Grades IX (9) to Grade XII (12) for implementation in government and private educational institutions under the Federal Government in the country.

The Ministry of Federal Education has notified the NCP after a gap of 17 years with the signatures of the Assistant Educational Advisor, Suhail Bin Aziz. The NCP from Grades IX to XII has been finalised by the National Curriculum in subjects including Urdu, English, Pakistan Studies, Math, Physics, Chemistry, Biology, Computer Sciences and Entrepreneurship, and Islamiat (Compulsory).

According to the notification, the curriculum for Grade IX and Grade XI will be implemented from the Academic year 2024 and for Grade X and Grade XII from the Academic year 2025.

Last time, the curriculum from Grades IX to XII was revised in 2006. An official of the Ministry said that the NCP would also be forwarded to the provincial governments.

The NCP is available on the official website of the National Curriculum Council. “In exercise of the powers conferred under the Federal Supervision Curricula, Textbooks and Maintenance of Standards of Education Act 1976, the competent authority i.e. Secretary Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training has been pleased to approve the NCP,” the notifications said.