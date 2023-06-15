SCCI executive body co-opts 2 members

PESHAWAR: Fuad Ishaq and Sanaullah were elected to two vacant seats of Corporate and Associate Group of the Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) through co-option.

The Executive Committee meeting of the SCCI was held under the chairmanship of acting president Ijaz Khan Afridi on Wednesday, said a press release.

Fuad Ishaq, Malik Niaz Ahmad, Faiz Muhammad Faizi, , Ziaul Haq Sarhadi, Saad Khan Zahid, Naeem Butt, Abdul Jalil Jan, Haris Mufti, Abidullah Yousafzai, Imran Khan Mohmand, Javed Akhtar, Ghulam Hussain, Farhad Asfandyar, Ghazanfar Bilour, Sherbaz Bilour Naeem Qasmi, Kashif Amin, Hamza Ibrahim Butt, Laal Badshah, Munawaar Khurshid, Abdul Hakim Shinwari, Minhajuddin, Malik Imran Ishaq and Sohail Javed, Faiz Rasool, Saddar Gul, Sanaullah, Ghulam Bilal Javed, Ishtiaq Muhammad Fazal-e-Wahid and SCCI Secretary Sajjad Aziz attended the meeting.

During the executive committee meeting, one vacant seat of the Corporate and one vacant seat of Associate groups of the SCCI were filled out through co-option.

Fuad Ishaq was elected from the Associate Group and Sanaullah from the Corporate Group on the vacant seats.

The speakers congratulated Fuad Ishaq and Sanaullah on election as members of the executive committee. The elected members thanked the members for that.

It may be mentioned here that Fuad Ishaq hails from a widely respected business family of Peshawar and has served as the SCCI president in the past. His father, late Haji Muhammad Ishaq Jan, was known for fair trade practices.