Dr Moeed appointed BNU VC

LAHORE:Beaconhouse National University (BNU), Pakistan's first not-for-profit liberal arts university, has appointed Dr Moeed W. Yusuf as its third Vice Chancellor.
According to a press release, with his extensive expertise in academia and policy making and passion for educational excellence, Dr Yusuf brings a wealth of knowledge and leadership to the prestigious institution.
The BNU Chairperson, Board of Governors, Mrs Nasreen Mahmud Kasuri along with members of the Board of Governors, including Khurshid Mahmud Kasuri, Kasim Kasuri, Dr Parvez Hassan, Mueen Afzal, and Dr Ishrat Hussain welcomed Dr Yusuf as the VC.
