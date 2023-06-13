Look to the sun

As concerns about climate change intensify and the need for clean and renewable energy becomes increasingly apparent, solar power presents an incredibly promising solution that deserves our utmost attention. It represents an inexhaustible and sustainable energy option with a significantly lower environmental impact compared to conventional energy sources. By harnessing the sun’s energy, we can significantly reduce our carbon footprint and mitigate the detrimental effects of climate change. In addition to its environmental advantages, solar energy also offers economic benefits. Investing in solar power infrastructure promotes job creation, stimulates local economies and enhances energy security. The solar industry has already witnessed remarkable growth in recent years, with plummeting costs and increased efficiency.

Adequate investment in research and development is necessary to drive down costs even further. Additionally, policymakers should prioritize the development of comprehensive regulations and financial mechanisms to support the widespread adoption of solar energy, including net metering, feed-in tariffs and tax incentives.

Tehreem Siddique

Rawalpindi