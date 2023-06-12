‘Romeo Colour’ gang busted, three held

Islamabad:In a momentous crackdown, Islamabad police have rounded up a three-member gang involved in robberies by using different tactics.

The Kohsar Police Station has busted the gang of criminals popularly known as ‘Romeo Colour’. The people engaged in the investigation of the case recovered 16 precious mobile phones sets and a substantial amount of cash from them, the police spokesman said. During the course of the investigation, the police disclosed that the gang was involved in more than 25 criminal acts including the looting of well-known journalists, while, last month they also robbed a French citizen at gunpoint.

The three-member gang had been operating for the past 3 to 4 months within the jurisdiction of Kohsar Police Station, the police disclosed, adding that their criminal activities spanned multiple locations, including Hill Road, Parbat Road, Blue Area, Fazal-ul-Haq Road, Stock Exchange Metro Station, Sector F-6, and Sector F-7. Taking prompt notice of their nefarious actions, the Islamabad Capital City Police Officer (ICCPO) Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan assigned the task of apprehending the gang and recovering stolen goods.

Following these directions, the Officer In-charge Kohsar Police Station Shafqat Faiz and his team comprising ASI Fawad Khalid used technical resources and core deployment which resulted in apprehending of three members of the notorious gang. The recovered items included 125 motorcycles, weapons with ammunition, as well as valuable mobile phones worth millions of rupees. During the preliminary interrogation, the nabbed accused confessed to being involved in more than 25 criminal incidents.

Apart from the jurisdiction of Kohsar Police Station, this gang also operates in the jurisdiction of Karachi Company, Aabpara, and Industrial Area Police Station. The accused are known to have a history of dangerous criminal activities. Notably, the recovery process has yielded significant results, including the retrieval of iPhones belonging to French citizens and prominent media persons. Furthermore, the International Mobile Equipment Identity (IMEI) numbers of the mobile phones recovered from the suspects' possession are being analysed for further investigation. Expressing their appreciation for the remarkable achievement, the IGP Islamabad, Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan, and CPO, DIG Operations Syed Shahzad Nadeem Bukhari, extended their congratulations to the diligent police team. They also announced commendation prizes for the officers involved in the successful operation.