Magnitude 6.2 quake hits northern Japan

TOKYO: A strong 6.2 magnitude earthquake struck northern Japan on Sunday, the US Geological Survey said, but there were no immediate reports of damage.

The quake hit Hokkaido island at 6:55 pm (0955 GMT). The Japan Meteorological Agency said there was no tsunami alert. It struck just off the coast of Urakawa-cho town in the Hokkaido region at a depth of 123-km, the USGS said.

There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries, according to national broadcaster NHK. There were also no abnormalities reported from nuclear facilities in the area, Japan´s nuclear regulator said. A local official told NHK the quake caused strong shaking that lasted for 20-30 seconds. “It shook sideways first, then it gradually became stronger,” he told the broadcaster. “It felt like a long time, and it was eerie,” the official said.