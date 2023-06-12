Magnitude 6.2 quake hits northern Japan

TOKYO: A strong 6.2 magnitude earthquake struck northern Japan on Sunday, the US Geological Survey said, but there were no immediate reports of damage.
The quake hit Hokkaido island at 6:55 pm (0955 GMT). The Japan Meteorological Agency said there was no tsunami alert. It struck just off the coast of Urakawa-cho town in the Hokkaido region at a depth of 123-km, the USGS said.
There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries, according to national broadcaster NHK. There were also no abnormalities reported from nuclear facilities in the area, Japan´s nuclear regulator said. A local official told NHK the quake caused strong shaking that lasted for 20-30 seconds. “It shook sideways first, then it gradually became stronger,” he told the broadcaster. “It felt like a long time, and it was eerie,” the official said.
ANNECY, France: Hundreds of residents of the French town of Annecy gathered on Sunday to honour the people who rushed...
KHARTOUM: Shelling and gunfire resumed on Sunday in the Sudanese capital, witnesses said, after the end of a 24-hour...
COLONELGUNJ, India: The chief of the Wrestling Federation of India, under police investigation for suspected sexual...
TUNIS: The European Union on Sunday offered Tunisia more than one billion euros in aid to boost its crisis-hit economy...
BEIJING: Marriages in China dropped in 2022 to their lowest since records began, local news outlet Yicai reported on...
NAIROBI: The Ethiopian government on Sunday criticised a move by two major aid organisations to halt the sending of...